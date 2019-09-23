Iran truck driver has accident in Armenia

An Iranian truck driver had an accident in Armenia.

On Monday at 11:08am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a road accident had occurred on the Kapan-Kajaran motorway, there was a gas leak, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad as well as an operative team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the trailer of a truck—driven by Iranian citizen Nasrollahi Kh., born in 1980—carrying 21 tons of liquefied natural gas had rolled about 30 meters into a canyon, there was a gas leak, but there were no casualties.

Rescuers disconnected the electrical units of the truck.