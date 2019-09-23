News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Iran truck driver has accident in Armenia
Iran truck driver has accident in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


An Iranian truck driver had an accident in Armenia.

On Monday at 11:08am, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a road accident had occurred on the Kapan-Kajaran motorway, there was a gas leak, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad as well as an operative team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the trailer of a truck—driven by Iranian citizen Nasrollahi Kh., born in 1980—carrying 21 tons of liquefied natural gas had rolled about 30 meters into a canyon, there was a gas leak, but there were no casualties.

Rescuers disconnected the electrical units of the truck.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-Police chief to be laid to rest Thursday
Hayk Harutyunyan’s dead body was found in a house in Bjni village, in Kotayk Province…
 Armenian political party leader on death of policeman
Taking into consideration the type of person he was, I...
 Letter regarding Armenia ex-Police chief death criminal case sent to 2 news websites
Head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee informed…
 Armenia Investigative Committee: Ex-Police chief used considerable amount of alcohol before his death
The committee is investigating the death of Hayk Harutyunyan…
Manvel Grigoryan to remain under arrest
The court found the application unfounded…
 Manvel Grigoryan announces his readiness to transfer funds to court account
His client is ready to transfer money from the rental of these facilities to the court’s deposit account…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos