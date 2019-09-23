News
Armenia to kick off unprecedented large-scale strategic military exercises
Armenia to kick off unprecedented large-scale strategic military exercises
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In accordance with the 2019 combat-readiness program of the Armed Forces, large-scale strategic military exercises, entitled “Deployment of the Armed Forces, Confronting the Aggression of the Adversary,” will kick off Tuesday in Armenia.

National and local government agencies will also be involved in these military drills, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the exercises, the units of the Armed Forces will hit the conventional targets with the use of military weaponry.

Over the course of these military drills, an information center will also operate at the MOD.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
