News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
523.66
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Gustavo Nikoghosyan: Former Armenian authorities would also collaborate to combat corruption
Gustavo Nikoghosyan: Former Armenian authorities would also collaborate to combat corruption
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The former authorities would also collaborate to combat corruption. This is what Head of Internal Oversight of “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC Gustavo Nikoghosyan told journalists today.

According to him, the fact that the Armenian government is open for collaboration is important for Corporacion America.

“The fight against corruption is a constant process for us. Seventy percent of countries have a higher level of corruption than Armenia. This is a global matter,” he stated.

In 2001, the Government of Armenia and Eduardo Eurnekian’s Corporacion America signed an agreement on the concession management of Zvartnots International Airport for 30 years, and later, a similar agreement was also signed in regard to Shirak Airport. Today, more than $160,000,000 has been invested for modernization of the two airports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar “loses ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Armenia Deputy PM receives Chinese delegation
The Deputy Prime Minister presented all the opportunities that...
 Armenian PM: I am not worried that people would become impatient
People see that we are in the process of huge changes…
 PM: Nobody becomes an oligarch in Armenia, thanks to salary
“We are told that we are supporting the oligarchs…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 Armenia Deputy PM, EBRD First Vice-President discuss cooperation, new strategy
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Jürgen Rigterink stated that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos