Gustavo Nikoghosyan: Former Armenian authorities would also collaborate to combat corruption

The former authorities would also collaborate to combat corruption. This is what Head of Internal Oversight of “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC Gustavo Nikoghosyan told journalists today.
According to him, the fact that the Armenian government is open for collaboration is important for Corporacion America.
“The fight against corruption is a constant process for us. Seventy percent of countries have a higher level of corruption than Armenia. This is a global matter,” he stated.
In 2001, the Government of Armenia and Eduardo Eurnekian’s Corporacion America signed an agreement on the concession management of Zvartnots International Airport for 30 years, and later, a similar agreement was also signed in regard to Shirak Airport. Today, more than $160,000,000 has been invested for modernization of the two airports.