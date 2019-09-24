News
Armenian defense minister receives Russian military official
Armenian defense minister receives Russian military official
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia's Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received Lieutenant General Alexander Kshimovskiy, head of Russian defense ministry's department on international military cooperation.

Armenian minister praised the process of Armenian-Russian bilateral cooperation, underlined the effectiveness of the events.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of the Armenian-Russian strategic alliance, ways and perspectives for further development of cooperation, as well as issues related to regional and international security.

 

 
