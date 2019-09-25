PM: Corruption, backing, monopolies shall be uprooted from Armenia

I don’t understand how, after all this, there can be a state official in Armenia who thinks he can take bribes again, allow unlawfulness; this is the biggest challenge. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stressed this during his talk Tuesday with Armenians in New York.
The PM assured, however, that there will be no compromises in these matters.
“Corruption, backing, monopolies shall be uprooted from Armenia, and it must be done to the end and wholly,” he said, in particular. “Now I’m more determined than a year ago because I realize that determination is the method to resolve the problems facing the Republic of Armenia.”