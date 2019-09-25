News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
PM: Corruption, backing, monopolies shall be uprooted from Armenia
PM: Corruption, backing, monopolies shall be uprooted from Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics


I don’t understand how, after all this, there can be a state official in Armenia who thinks he can take bribes again, allow unlawfulness; this is the biggest challenge. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stressed this during his talk Tuesday with Armenians in New York.

The PM assured, however, that there will be no compromises in these matters.

“Corruption, backing, monopolies shall be uprooted from Armenia, and it must be done to the end and wholly,” he said, in particular. “Now I’m more determined than a year ago because I realize that determination is the method to resolve the problems facing the Republic of Armenia.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos