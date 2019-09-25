News
Armenia Special Investigation Service on ex-Police chief’s death: No grounds at present to assert it was murder
Armenia Special Investigation Service on ex-Police chief’s death: No grounds at present to assert it was murder
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The criminal case into the death of former Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan has been launched under the article on causing suicide. Vladimir Hovhannisyan, Deputy Chief of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, on Wednesday stated this speaking with reporters.

“As far as I know, there are no grounds at present to assert that a murder has taken place,” he said. “The criminal proceedings are conducted at the Investigative Committee; I suggest asking them such questions.”

And as for the press reports that, allegedly, SIS chief Sasun Khachatryan had forced Harutyunyan to give certain testimony, Hovhannisyan responded: “They are not true; they are lies.”

As reported earlier, on Monday, at 11:59pm, a call was received informing that the dead body of ex-Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found in a house in Bjni village, in Kotayk Province.

A firearm and a shell were found next to his body.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
