News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Show news feed
PM Pashinyan at UN: Turkey continues to pose serious security threat to Armenian people
PM Pashinyan at UN: Turkey continues to pose serious security threat to Armenian people
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Turkey remains a serious security threat to the Armenian people. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted about this as he addressed the general debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Wednesday in New York.

Two of Armenia’s four borders, including the border with Turkey, have been closed for nearly three decades, Pashinyan said.

He added that by refusing to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia, and by supporting Azerbaijan against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Turkey remains a serious security threat to the Armenian people, who have once already been victims of genocide and witness the denial of and fierce resistance against historical truth.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: Tensions in relations between our strategic partners put us in very awkward situation
It is a major challenge for Armenia not to fall into the trap of disagreement between its partners…
 Armenian FM: Turkey does not show readiness for normalization of relations
The Foreign Minister stated that Ankara rejected the Zurich process…
 Expert: No Armenia on Turkish political map of Caucasus
According to Mitat Çelikpala, Turkish political circles still do not know very well how the processes of normalization of relations will be developed…
 Newspaper: 70-100 thousand Armenians working in Turkey may face deportation
Many Armenian migrants are working in Turkey...
 Political scientist: Armenian FM's statement on Turkey-Armenia relations is shameful
The political scientist believes this is a matter of policy...
 ARF-D sees no problem with restart of Armenia-Turkey negotiations without preconditions
He stated that the ARF-D has always supported the fact that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos