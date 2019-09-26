Armenia Premier at UN: Karabakh should receive international financial, technical assistance

Sustainable development and protection of human rights must be an inclusive process; it should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their political status and geographical location. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted about this as he addressed the general debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Wednesday in New York.
As per Pashinyan, no one, including the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), should be left out of the tools for sustainable development, and, like others, Nagorno-Karabakh also must receive international financial and technical support to strengthen human rights, overcome poverty, improve education, respond to climate change, and build an inclusive society.
According to Pashinyan, Armenia, as a democratic country and a reliable and predictable member of the international community, will continue to contribute to international cooperation in maintaining global peace and security, promoting sustainable development, and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.
As per the PM, Armenia is committed to continuing a constructive dialogue with all international partners to address the global challenges and to ensure progress and prosperity for their peoples.
Pashinyan said Armenia is against dividing lines and the policy of confrontation, and it is against closed borders, which, as per the PM, are considered nonsense in the 21st century, but still exist in Armenia’s region.
According to Pashinyan, as a nation that has gone through the horror of genocide, Armenians stand for mutual understanding and peace in their unstable region.
In the Armenian PM’s words, the policy of escalation and arms race based on unrealistic hopes of military superiority has no future in the South Caucasus.
Nikol Pashinyan added that the peoples of Armenia’s region deserve to live freely and peacefully—to do good, to nourish and educate their children, and to build a bright future.