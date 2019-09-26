PM Pashinyan at UN: We have steadfast determination to push forward democracy, reform in Armenia

This is my second opportunity to represent my country in this highest body as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. Since my last address at the UN General Assembly, there have been tremendous changes in our country. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted about this as he addressed the general debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Wednesday in New York.

Pashinyan noted that last December, snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia, for the first time in nearly 25 years, these elections have not been contested by any political party, they got the best assessment by international observers who welcomed these elections as free, fair, and transparent, and this was one of the major achievements of the country’s non-violent, velvet revolution of 2018.

Pashinyan added that as a result of last year’s events, international media called Armenia a hope for world democracy, and taking note of its democratic achievements, The Economist declared Armenia the country of the year.

The PM noted that they have a steadfast determination to push forward democracy and reform in Armenia, it is based on the substantial mandate of its people, to whom they are accountable for carrying out reforms, ensuring justice, improving economic and social conditions, and developing the nation.

The premier added, however, that there is some resistance to democratic reform within the country by the former corrupt elite, which, as per Pashinyan, is attempting to impede the new government’s policy of zero-tolerance to corruption. In his words, they attempt to evade justice by using their financial resources and challenging the country’s democratic accomplishments and its democratically elected government, which has not redistributed property and assets.

The PM noted that Armenia media are now completely free of government oversight or interference. However, as per Pashinyan, some of them are subject to the same old circles of the former government, as they fabricate fake news, and instill public distrust toward the origins and objectives of the velvet revolution. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that despite these challenges, their resolve to promote and protect media freedom is unbreakable.