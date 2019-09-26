Nikol Pashinyan, Jens Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in New York on a working visit, met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The Prime Minister noted that Armenia attaches importance to the partnership with NATO, especially in the framework of peacekeeping missions and is interested in deepening it.
Jens Stoltenberg, in his turn, welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister and noted that Armenia is an important partner for NATO, and the bilateral Individual Partnership Program is a good basis for further strengthening this partnership.
The sides exchanged views on issues related to the Armenia-NATO partnership and referred to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that Armenia sees the solution of the conflict exclusively in the framework of the peaceful settlement process and has repeatedly stated it after the revolution.
The NATO Secretary General highlighted the importance of the Armenian Prime Minister's commitment to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and noted that NATO supports the efforts for a peaceful settlement in the context of regional peace, stability and security.
The sides also exchanged views on the current situation and challenges of international and regional security.