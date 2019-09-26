News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.07
EUR
523.63
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.1
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan, Jens Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership
Nikol Pashinyan, Jens Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in New York on a working visit, met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Prime Minister noted that Armenia attaches importance to the partnership with NATO, especially in the framework of peacekeeping missions and is interested in deepening it.

Jens Stoltenberg, in his turn, welcomed the Armenian Prime Minister and noted that Armenia is an important partner for NATO, and the bilateral Individual Partnership Program is a good basis for further strengthening this partnership.

The sides exchanged views on issues related to the Armenia-NATO partnership and referred to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that Armenia sees the solution of the conflict exclusively in the framework of the peaceful settlement process and has repeatedly stated it after the revolution.

The NATO Secretary General highlighted the importance of the Armenian Prime Minister's commitment to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and noted that NATO supports the efforts for a peaceful settlement in the context of regional peace, stability and security.

The sides also exchanged views on the current situation and challenges of international and regional security.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
NATO advisory group pays visit to Armenia
The advisory group on Monday was received by...
 NATO Secretary General says they see no threat from CSTO
One participant asked whether the CSTO poses a significant threat to NATO…
Stoltenberg names main challenges that NATO member states face
Stoltenberg noted increased competition among major powers such as Russia and China…
 Skies over Tbilisi to be temporarily restricted for flights
Due to Agile Spirit 2019 multinational military exercises by NATO…
 NATO expert group in Armenia
The NATO experts conducted a practical course on...
 NATO Secretary General assigns responsibility for preservation of INF Treaty to Russia
NATO Secretary General is convinced that European security is at stake…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos