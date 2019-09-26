Armenia MOD visits military training camp

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan today visited the military training camp where the reserve officers are participating in trainings. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the course of the strategic military exercises.
The following is the whole text of the Facebook post:
“The military exercises continue.
Today Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited the military training camp where reserve officers are participating in the trainings. The minister toured the tent camp and was introduced to their living conditions. Afterwards, Davit Tonoyan met with the personnel, talked to them, discussed combat readiness and other issues. At the end of the meeting, the minister gave some assignments to the command.”