EU envoy to Armenia: Government is showing will, desire to implement judicial reforms

YEREVAN. – First of all, it’s very impressive, and we should welcome the fact that the government is showing the will, the desire to implement judicial reforms. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, on Friday told this to reporters.

She noted that the EU is providing support to Armenia, assistance in the field of expertise, and they welcome the dialogue between the country’s judiciary, civil society, and government.

Asked what the EU’s view is on introducing transitional justice in Armenia, the ambassador noted that this process is ongoing, they are waiting for the respective strategy, and once they have it, their experts will offer their view on it.

To the query as to whether there are any statements within Armenia’s judiciary reform process that have concerned the EU and if they had observed pressure—especially on the judicial system, she replied that they have been actively working with the justice minister and the prime minister for the past two weeks, and the impression is that they want to collaborate with them on the reforms and are working towards that.

In response to the question on pressure on the courts, the envoy of the EU said if the latter sees something to pass on in this regard, they will do so immediately.

Speaking on the EU assistance to Armenia, Wiktorin said they assist the reforms, have major projects in economy, small and medium-sized enterprises, and they have doubled their assistance to the country.

Asked if the EU could reconsider the amount of the relatively less assistance Armenia gets as compared with the other Eastern Partnership (EaP)countries, she said this is also a process, they are open and are improving cooperation, on October 9, they have a big event within the framework of EaP, it is the initiative of the Armenian government, and she is confident that they will continue and expand it.

Regarding a change in the Armenian public’s mistrust towards the country’s courts, the EU ambassador stressed that Armenia is in a complicated process and it addresses one of the most complicated matters. Wiktorin added, however, that she sees great commitment from the Armenian government to implement this strategy and the actions stemming from it.

Also, Andrea Wiktorin informed that next week there will be a political discourse on judicial system and justice.