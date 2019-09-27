Armenian economy minister receives IMF delegation

Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan today received the delegation led by Deputy Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Athanasios Arvanitis.

As reported the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, the minister welcomed the visit to Armenia and emphasized that the meeting serves as a good opportunity to recap the results of the visit and answer questions concerning the specialists.

Athanasios Arvanitis expressed gratitude to the minister for the meeting and recommended discussing the progress of structural reforms.

At the request of the IMF delegation, Tigran Khachatryan presented Armenia’s economic indicators and the forecasts of the future economic indicators and provided operational data regarding certain sectors of the delegation’s interest.

During the meeting, the parties discussed human capital, capacity-building, competitiveness and productivity in the economic sector. The minister also discussed the sector-specific strategic documents being developed by the Ministry of Economy of Armenia and touched upon the tourism sector as a sector that ensures inclusive growth and promotes the development of small and medium enterprises.