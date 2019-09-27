Armenia Deputy PM discusses tax reforms with IMF delegation

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan today received the delegation led by Deputy Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund Athanasios Arvanitis.
During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the course of implementation of the actions specified in the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies and particularly attached importance to the implementation of reforms with regard to development of the capital market and tax administration.
Mher Grigoryan also expressed gratitude to the IMF for its support to Armenia and voiced hope that the cooperation with the IMF will be expanded in vital sectors of Armenia.