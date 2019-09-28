News
Armenian PM, his spouse attend concert dedicated to 150th anniversary of Komitas in Gyumri (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan has attended a concert dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Komitas hosted by Gyumri, Armenia PM’s press service reported.

State Chamber Orchestra of Armenia, the National Chamber Choir of Armenia, The Our Lady of Armenia Choir, singer and songwriter Vahan Artsruni, soloist Lusine Azaryan, Geghard group, The Komitas Quartet, Norayr Kartashyan and the Menua Orchestra, and Armenian Honored Artists Inga and Anush Arshakyan performed during the concert.
