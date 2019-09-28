News
Saturday
September 28
News
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has landed at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan. He is greeted by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan. Singapore's prime minister has arrived with his wife, Ho Ching.

Singapore's Prime Minister arrived in Armenia to attend on October 1 the enlarged session of the Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan. It should be noted that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Moldovan President Igor Dodon will also visit Armenia.

As reported earlier, the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held on October 1 in Yerevan with the participation of the leaders of the EEU member states: Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.
