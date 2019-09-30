Armenia MOD to set up new subdivision for cyber security

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia will set up a special 19-91 subdivision that will be in charge of completing narrow activities. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a joint press conference following the signing of a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and Hi-Tech Cyber Security Center Foundation today.

According to him, the new subdivision will deal with ensuring cyber security. “Thanks to this subdivision, fixed-term military servicemen passing military service through a special system will have the opportunity to gain knowledge that will allow them to achieve great heights in the future. This program can play a huge role during and after military service. They will be able to conduct research to ensure not only Armenia’s national security, but also cyber security,” Hovhannisyan explained.

In his turn, Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan said the goal of creating the 19-91 subdivision is to ensure servicemen’s ongoing education, comprehensive development and improvement of their professional skills.