Moldova president arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, on Monday arrived in Armenia. He will attend Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, in capital city Yerevan.
Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met Dodon at the airport.
The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, as well as chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—and Armenia’s former Prime Minister—Tigran Sargsyan will participate in the aforesaid meeting.
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has already arrived in Armenia on September 28, to also attend this event.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to arrive, too, and partake in this regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the highest supranational body of the EAEU—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—and the EEC is the executive body of the EAEU.