Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Armenia

Kyrgyz President Soronbay Jeenbekov has arrived in Armenia to take part in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 1 in Yerevan.
As reported earlier, the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries, as well as chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC)—and Armenia’s former Prime Minister—Tigran Sargsyan will participate in the aforesaid meeting.
Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong as well as Moldovan President Igor Dodon have already arrived in Yerevan.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to arrive, too, and partake in this regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the highest supranational body of the EAEU—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan—and the EEC is the executive body of the EAEU.