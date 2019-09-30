Arman Arakelyan, sentenced to 18 years in prison in Russia for killing Azerbaijani, to be moved to Armenia

Arman Arakelyan sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing Azerbaijani in Russia will be moved to Armenia, his son Gurgen Arakelyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"The transportation will take place in 1-2 months, there is a certain process related to the transportation that has not been completed,” he noted.
Russia was ready to transport Arman Arakelyan to Armenia, but former Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan did not find it expedient.
Arman Arakelyan was sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing an Azerbaijani in Russia when the latter cursed at Armenians and smashed paintings of heroes hanging on the wall.
As reported earlier, his son and relatives had been protesting in front of the government demanding that Arakelyan's extradition be organized.