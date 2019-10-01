News
Tuesday
October 01
News
Newspaper: Price of Russian natural gas being supplied to Armenia will rise
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – According to the information which Past (Fact) newspaper has ascertained, the price of Russian natural gas being supplied to the Republic of Armenia (RA) will rise as of January 1, 2020, including this time for the country’s residents, too, and it only remains to find out by how much it will increase, the newspaper reported.

“Our sources claim that the Russian side plans to raise the price of [this natural] gas by 38 to 40 percent, which is a very considerable increase, and it will do harm, both socially and in terms of impact on the whole economy of the RA.

“According to the newspaper’s information, the RA authorities are trying to reach a compromise in these negotiations so that the increase is not more than 20 to 25 percent. And this, despite the actual increase in price, will be able to be presented as a major achievement.

“In short, it seems that no party any longer denies that the [Russian natural] gas [price] will go up [in Armenia]. The question is by how much,” Past wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
