News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.97
EUR
519.81
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Soros foundation opponents in Yerevan hold awareness campaign for Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders
Soros foundation opponents in Yerevan hold awareness campaign for Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A demonstration launched by the VETO movement, and against cooperation between the Open Society Foundations—whose founder is George Soros—and Armenia, is staged Tuesday outside the Matenadaran museum in capital city Yerevan.

In a statement issued by its initiators, there is a call for active cooperation with NGOs concerned and their partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries in exposing foreign agency networks and preventing their anti-state activities.

Two more rallies of the supporters and opponents of Eurasian integration will be held in Yerevan Tuesday, on the day of the EAEU summit.

Supporters of the unregistered European Party, who oppose the ongoing EAEU summit in Armenia, will assemble outside the government building.

And the supporters of Eurasian integration and deepening of relations with Russia will stage a counter demonstration outside the Russian embassy building. This demonstration is an initiative of the Communist Party of Armenia, and the Social Justice Party of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Narrow meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Yerevan
The agenda of the meeting in a narrow composition includes: On the Eurasian Economic Forum…
 Russian President Putin arrives in Armenia (PHOTOS)
Armenia has welcomed leaders of EEU member states for the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council...
 Union of Armenians of Russia: Armenia may become trade corridor for Eurasian Union market, other regions
The EEU has come a long way over the years of its existence and is a good platform for many countries…
 Russian president’s advisor: We assess Armenian competitive advantages in Eurasian Union market rather high
“The potential of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union is just beginning to unfold…
Rally being held in Yerevan against Eurasian Economic Union summit
After some time, the contracting of supporters of Russia and Eurasian integration will begin in front of the Russian Embassy...
 Yerevan hosting Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting
The agenda includes issues of international economic cooperation with third countries and associations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos