Soros foundation opponents in Yerevan hold awareness campaign for Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders

YEREVAN. – A demonstration launched by the VETO movement, and against cooperation between the Open Society Foundations—whose founder is George Soros—and Armenia, is staged Tuesday outside the Matenadaran museum in capital city Yerevan.
In a statement issued by its initiators, there is a call for active cooperation with NGOs concerned and their partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries in exposing foreign agency networks and preventing their anti-state activities.
Two more rallies of the supporters and opponents of Eurasian integration will be held in Yerevan Tuesday, on the day of the EAEU summit.
Supporters of the unregistered European Party, who oppose the ongoing EAEU summit in Armenia, will assemble outside the government building.
And the supporters of Eurasian integration and deepening of relations with Russia will stage a counter demonstration outside the Russian embassy building. This demonstration is an initiative of the Communist Party of Armenia, and the Social Justice Party of Armenia.