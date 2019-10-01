Action in support of Eurasian integration, Putin’s visit takes place in front of Russian Embassy

In front of the Russian Embassy in Armenia an action is being held Tuesday in support of the Eurasian integration of the country and the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Its organizers were the Communist Party of Armenia, the Social Justice Party of Armenia, and the United Progressive Communist Party of Armenia.

As reported earlier, a demonstration launched by the VETO movement, and against cooperation between the Open Society Foundations—whose founder is George Soros—and Armenia, is staged Tuesday outside the Matenadaran museum in capital city Yerevan.

In a statement issued by its initiators, there is a call for active cooperation with NGOs concerned and their partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries in exposing foreign agency networks and preventing their anti-state activities. Two more rallies of the supporters and opponents of Eurasian integration will be held in Yerevan Tuesday, on the day of the EAEU summit.