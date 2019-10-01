Yerevan court again denies motion for Manvel Grigoryan release on bail

YEREVAN. – A court of general jurisdiction of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan yet again denied the motion by the legal defenders of retired general and ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan, and did not commute his pretrial measure of custody.
Grigoryan’s attorney Levon Baghdasaryan on Tuesday had motioned the court to release his client on bail up to 5 million drams.
At virtually every court hearing on the criminal case involving Grigoryan, his attorneys file a motion to commute his aforesaid pretrial measure, but the court denies this motion.
On June 6, retired general and ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s health condition sharply deteriorated at the capital city Yerevan hospital for convicts, so he was transferred to the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center in Yerevan, and several days later—to “Nairi” Medical Center.
Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, appropriation of property, tax evasion, squandering of state resources, and organizing of property usurpation through extortion.
In particular, he is accused of appropriating the property that was allocated to meet the needs of soldiers and volunteers who were defending the borders of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the four-day war in April 2016 and subsequent days.
Manvel Grigoryan is remanded in custody.