News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Yerevan court again denies motion for Manvel Grigoryan release on bail
Yerevan court again denies motion for Manvel Grigoryan release on bail
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A court of general jurisdiction of Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan yet again denied the motion by the legal defenders of retired general and ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan, and did not commute his pretrial measure of custody.

Grigoryan’s attorney Levon Baghdasaryan on Tuesday had motioned the court to release his client on bail up to 5 million drams.

At virtually every court hearing on the criminal case involving Grigoryan, his attorneys file a motion to commute his aforesaid pretrial measure, but the court denies this motion.

On June 6, retired general and ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s health condition sharply deteriorated at the capital city Yerevan hospital for convicts, so he was transferred to the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center in Yerevan, and several days later—to “Nairi” Medical Center.

Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, appropriation of property, tax evasion, squandering of state resources, and organizing of property usurpation through extortion.

In particular, he is accused of appropriating the property that was allocated to meet the needs of soldiers and volunteers who were defending the borders of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the four-day war in April 2016 and subsequent days.

Manvel Grigoryan is remanded in custody.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge godson remanded in custody
But he does not accept the charge against him…
 3 killed, 5 injured as result or road accident: Car involved in accident registered in Armenia
Measures have been taken to provide first aid to the injured…
Iranian court sentences Rouhani's brother to 5 years in prison for corruption
Hassan Fereydoun is sentenced to five years in prison as a result of the appeal…
Severe damage caused to health of Russian Armenian sisters who killed their father, additional expertise confirms
The girls’ attorneys have issued a statement…
 Arman Arakelyan, sentenced to 18 years in prison in Russia for killing Azerbaijani, to be moved to Armenia
"The transportation will take place in 1-2 months…
 Missing man, 85, found dead in Yerevan canal
No traces of violence were found on the body…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos