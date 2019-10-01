News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Rouhani: US carries out economic terrorism
Rouhani: US carries out economic terrorism
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

The international community must counteract the hostile and unilateral approaches of the US, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday in Yerevan during the meetings of the Supreme Council of Eurasian Economic Union.

Expressing gratitude to the Armenian side for the high level of organization of such an important event and hospitality, the Iranian President noted that the meeting of the Council provides an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues. 

According to him, all countries are obliged to speak out against one-sidedness and in accordance with international obligations and obligations to maintain peace, security, stability and international order.

As the Iranian president noted, resistance to hostile actions led to harsh and inhuman sanctions; international obligations and agreements are ignored.

The international community must oppose the hostile and unilateral approach of the US, take serious decisions and actions. US coercive measures have led to economic terrorism aimed at the lives of ordinary people, he noted.

Speaking about the potential of the EEU, he highlighted the importance of developing the transport component and the transit facilitation strategy.

In the current critical circumstances, maintaining regional stability as a result of US destructive activities is a necessity. Poverty, insecurity, migration. In such an atmosphere of fear and despair, multilateral regional cooperation is necessary, he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin: Eurasian Union expands geography of cooperation and holds talks with 13 countries
The geography of contacts of our union is constantly expanding…
 Free trade deal signed between Eurasian Economic Union, Singapore
The documents were signed by Tigran Sargsyan, Chair of the EEC Board, Deputy Prime Ministers of the Union member states…
 Advisor to Russian President: Eurasian Economic Union has gained great potential for trust
“The main task should be the desire to become not just a transit territory…
 PM: Armenia makes feasible contribution to Eurasian Economic Union development
The Prime Minister noted that the organization is growing stronger from year to yea
 10 issues to be discussed at expanded meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan
The meeting participants will consider the issue of approving the amount of fees paid by business entities when applying to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU)Court...
 Narrow meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
The agenda of the meeting in a narrow composition includes: On the Eurasian Economic Forum…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos