Rouhani: US carries out economic terrorism

The international community must counteract the hostile and unilateral approaches of the US, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday in Yerevan during the meetings of the Supreme Council of Eurasian Economic Union.

Expressing gratitude to the Armenian side for the high level of organization of such an important event and hospitality, the Iranian President noted that the meeting of the Council provides an opportunity to exchange views on regional and international issues.

According to him, all countries are obliged to speak out against one-sidedness and in accordance with international obligations and obligations to maintain peace, security, stability and international order.

As the Iranian president noted, resistance to hostile actions led to harsh and inhuman sanctions; international obligations and agreements are ignored.

The international community must oppose the hostile and unilateral approach of the US, take serious decisions and actions. US coercive measures have led to economic terrorism aimed at the lives of ordinary people, he noted.

Speaking about the potential of the EEU, he highlighted the importance of developing the transport component and the transit facilitation strategy.

In the current critical circumstances, maintaining regional stability as a result of US destructive activities is a necessity. Poverty, insecurity, migration. In such an atmosphere of fear and despair, multilateral regional cooperation is necessary, he added.