Union of Armenians of Russia President: Armenia is passive

The heads of major corporations have arrived in Armenia within the scope of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, and there have to be people in Armenia who will talk to them and discuss issues and business projects. This is what President of the Union of Armenians of Russia, businessman Ara Abrahamyan told journalists today.

“We have provided the opportunity for interaction, but Armenia is always very passive. I don’t know what’s going on. People need to meet and talk. The passivity is a problem that we need to speak out about,” he noted.

Ara Abrahamyan is certain that Armenia’s transit potential is similar to the ancient Chinese Silk Road and has to be used.