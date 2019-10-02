Newspaper: Russia’s Putin meets with Armenia ex-First Lady Bella Kocharyan in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – At the end of his working visit to Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Russian embassy in capital city Yerevan.

According to a 168.am newspaper source in the Russian delegation, before leaving for Russia, the Russian President met with Bella Kocharyan, the wife of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, at the Russian embassy.

According to the aforementioned source, they had tea and had a long conversation, 168.am reported.

Vladimir Putin was in Yerevan to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the aforesaid events in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been arrested three times within one year; the last one was on June 25, by the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.