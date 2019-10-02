News
Avinyan: Singapore track-record can be instructive for Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Avinyan, on Tuesday received Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies of Singapore.

The deputy PM noted that Armenians greatly appreciate Singapore’s successes, and said this country’s track-record in several domains can be instructive for Armenia, especially given the Armenian government’s emphasis that has been placed on the development of human capital, the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am

Shanmugaratnam, for his part, noted that Singapore stands ready to share with Armenia the track-record it has gained on its road to development.

Referring to trade and economic relations, Avinyan said the agreements between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore, as well as between Armenia and Singapore, will give major impetus to trade and open new prospects for business circles.

Considering Singapore’s leading track-record, the interlocutors discussed also the prospects for cooperation within the framework of public administration reform, digitization, and the Work Armenia program.

A separate reflection was made on establishing a mutually beneficial partnership in high tech. In this connection, Tigran Avinyan expressed the hope that the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019—which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host, from October 6 to 9—will be a good opportunity for Singaporean companies to get to know Armenia’s respective opportunities better.

Regulations in cryptocurrencies were discussed, too. In this regard, the Singaporean side proposed sending an Armenian delegation to the Singapore FinTech Festival 2019, which is the largest event in this domain.
