My Step: Betting companies will work as usual until November 2020

Until November 2020, nothing will change, and the betting companies will be able to work as usual, without fear of any consequences, said Wednesday Babken Tunyan, chair of the parliamentary commission on economic issues, MP from the ruling My Step bloc.

According to him, after November 2020, the number of betting points will decline.

“Each betting company will be able to have one office in each administrative district of the capital, the regional center and in the four cities specified by the bill, where special gambling zones will be created,” Tunyan added.

At the same time, as the deputy noted, the owners of e-devices through which gambling can also be carried out, can not worry about their future for another six months after the law comes into force.

“Initially, we believed that the law should immediately enter into force, but after discussions with experts and specialists, we came to the conclusion that we should wait, because this is a licensed activity, and we are not entitled to prohibit or restrict it right away,” the MP added.