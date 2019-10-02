Armenia PM: I had two meetings with Vladimir Putin during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared that he had two meetings with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin within the framework of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) yesterday. This is what Pashinyan said in response to a question from deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Mikael Zolyan.

“Overall, we discussed the relations between our countries for nearly three hours. I believe both parties were satisfied with the results of the meeting. Now it’s up to the governments and political authorities of our respective countries to implement our agreements in a consistent manner,” Pashinyan said.

In response to a question about the meetings and discussions with the heads of other states within the framework of the session, Pashinyan noted that there will be a new and positive impulse to the relations with all the counterparts following the discussions.