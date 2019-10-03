Yerevan mayor breaks contracts with Sanitek waste management company

YEREVAN. – The Mayor of Yerevan, Hayk Marutyan, has completely broken the contracts with Sanitek waste management company.
“Ever since 2017, Sanitek company has begun to fall short in garbage disposal [in the capital city of Armenia],” Marutyan noted, in particular, in a public address in this regard. “These shortcomings worsened in mid-2018 and continued until September 2019.
“The abovementioned facts have led us to examine whether Sanitek company is properly performing all the provisions of the contracts it has signed and, in general, to inspect the legitimacy of signing those contracts.
“It [the inspection] has concluded a few days ago, and we have the full picture right now.
“[Accordingly, these shortcomings] make it impossible [for Sanitek] to provide services in accordance with the requirements and periods stipulated by the contract.
“I hereby unilaterally completely terminate the contracts signed with Sanitek companies.”