Parliament begins discussion of initiative on deprivation of chair of Armenian Constitutional Court's powers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Armenian parliament MPs began discussion Thursday of the initiative on the deprivation of authority of the chair of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan.

As reported earlier, on September 16, the ruling My Step bloc decided to initiate the process of terminating the powers of the head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan. The decision was made after the Constitutional Court recognized the items of indictment in the case of the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan as non-compliant with the Constitution.
