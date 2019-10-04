Some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains stolen from memorial site on 150th birthday

Some of Mahatma Gandhi's remains have been stolen from a memorial centre on what would have been his 150th birthday, BBC reported.
The incident occurred on the 150th anniversary of the birth of the leader of the national liberation movement. Unknowns took the ashes from the memorial, where it was stored since 1948.
The thieves also scrawled "traitor" in green paint across photographs of the independence leader.
Currently, local law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
Gandhi was killed in January 1948. After his death, he was cremated, but his ashes were not scattered in the river, in accordance with the Hindu faith.