News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.24
EUR
521.29
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
Some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains stolen from memorial site on 150th birthday
Some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains stolen from memorial site on 150th birthday
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Some of Mahatma Gandhi's remains have been stolen from a memorial centre on what would have been his 150th birthday, BBC reported

The incident occurred on the 150th anniversary of the birth of the leader of the national liberation movement. Unknowns took the ashes from the memorial, where it was stored since 1948.

The thieves also scrawled "traitor" in green paint across photographs of the independence leader.

Currently, local law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Gandhi was killed in January 1948. After his death, he was cremated, but his ashes were not scattered in the river, in accordance with the Hindu faith.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Murder of man, 72, being investigated in Armenia: His body found in water, with tied hands
A signal has been received from the owner of one of the beaches in the police department of Lake Sevan…
 Unusual situation nearby Georgia-Armenia border
More than 300 Armenian trucks are unable to move forward in Georgia…
 Earthquake hits Armenia
The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter…
 28-year-old Armenian serviceman dies from firearm injury
In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, head of...
 Armenian young woman takes gun from robbers, drives them away in Armenia
A signal was received Wednesday from the Gavar medical center to the police department saying that a patient with injuries has been delivered to them….
Russia national, 41, attempts to commit suicide in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor
The suicide attempt was prevented...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos