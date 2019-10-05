News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 05
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.33
EUR
522.96
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia soldier wounded near Azerbaijan border
Armenia soldier wounded near Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Contract military serviceman Yeghishe Chakhmakhchyan, 28, was wounded Friday near the Azerbaijan border area of Koti village of Armenia’s Tavush Province.

The soldier got injured in the shoulder, he was first taken to Noyemberyan town hospital, and then to the Ministry of Defense Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.

Koti village prefect Feliks Melikyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Chakhmakhchyan’s injury is not life-threatening.

Melikyan added that after getting medical treatment, the soldier will continue his military service.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos