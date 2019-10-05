Guests of WCIT 2019 arriving in Yerevan (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – The guests of the World Congress of Information Technology (WCIT 2019) are arriving in Yerevan.
GIPHY founder Alex Chung, General Director of FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff, Senior, Vice President at Pixar Katherine Sarafian, editor of Defense & Aerospace Report Vago Muradian, Ericsson CTO for Europe and Latin America Javier Garcia Gomez, Eric Brend, author of “BETTER OFF: Flipping the Switch on Technology” are among the guests who have just arrived in Yerevan.
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).
PHOTOS by Arsen Sargsyan/NEWS.am