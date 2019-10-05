News
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy arrives in Yerevan
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy arrives in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

Co-founder of Infosys corporation Narayana Murthy has arrived in Yerevan to attend WCIT 2019.

Indian businessman has been listed among the 12 greatest entrepreneurs of our time by Fortune magazine.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
