DigiTec Expo kicks off in Yerevan
DigiTec Expo kicks off in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The opening ceremony of DigiTec Expo 2019, the largest and most anticipated event in the IT field, took place at Mergelyan Institute's Yerevan Expo Center, said the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises.

The Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan and the Co-Founder and General Director of Ucom, the Platinum Sponsor of the event, Hayk Yesayan, state officials, representatives of local and international organizations, diplomats and other guests were also present at the opening ceremony of DigiTec.

DigiTec brings together and reflects Armenia's technological potential, achievements and future. Here visitors get acquainted with the global trends of technology development, industry representatives showcase their innovative solutions, look for business contacts and new opportunities, and simply celebrate industry success.The opening ceremony also launched the countdown to the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019, scheduled to take place in Yerevan on October 6-9.

WCIT 2019 will be held at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex from October 6 - 9, 2019. Congress is expected to bring representatives from around 60 countries and more than 2,000 delegates.

Delegates of the World Congress of IT will regularly visit DigiTec to get acquainted with the technological potential of Armenia. For this purpose, special transportation will be operated from WCIT 2019 to DigiTec and back.
Հայերեն
