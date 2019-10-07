Narek Malyan shares footage as Restart initiative members' attack him

The founder of the VETO initiative Narek Malyan has published the footage of the attack on him on March 4 this year.

“On the midnight of 4th March 2019 hooligan group "Restart", founded and funded by George Soros’ foundation, attacked the writer in front of his house with the plan of kidnapping,” the statement said.

For a member of the student-civil initiative “Restart” David Petrosyan and his five comrades, a recognizance not to leave was chosen as a preventive measure. Narek Malyan was granted victim status. According to the indictment, David Petrosyan, having entered into a preliminary conspiracy with Yuri Avagyan, Hrachya Khlgatyan, Aramayis Petrosyan, Garik Misakyan and David Simonyan, tried to kidnap Narek Malyan on March 4 on Amiryan Street in Yerevan. The attempt failed due to circumstances beyond the control of the attackers. Petrosyan and the company tried to push Malyan into a garbage container, but the intervention of the police officers violated the plans. Young people were tucked into a drive.