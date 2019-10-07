Artsakh President meets Armenian Assembly of America

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met Monday with Executive Director of the Armenian Assembly of America, Bryan Ardouny, to discuss issues on Artsakh-Diaspora ties, the implementation of a number of projects in the information and political spheres on different U.S. and international platforms, Artsakh President's press service reported.
The President highlighted that cooperation with the Armenian Assembly of America is on high level, voicing confidence that it will pursue in the future.
Ardouny was joined by Armenian Assembly of America Congressional Affairs Director Mariam Khaloyan and Regional Director Arpi Vartanian.