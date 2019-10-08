Armenia, Bangladesh IT ministers discuss avenues for cooperation

The Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, received a delegation led by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the Honorable Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology of Bangladesh.
Palak noted that they are visiting Armenia for the first time with a quite large delegation. At the invitation of the Armenian minister, they have come to participate in World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019; in addition, they aim to get acquainted with Armenia’s high-tech programs, the steps toward ecosystem development, and to discuss opportunities for cooperation.
Arshakyan presented the scope of his ministry’s activities, and the priorities, programs and goals of Armenia in technology.
The minister stressed that his ministry’s activities are in three main directions: digitization, military industry, and ecosystem development. He added that the ministry’s strategy for the next five years has been prepared and developed on the basis of these three components.
Also, Arshakyan highlighted the importance of education and training, presented the Armenian model of startup development, and noted that the successes of Armenian startups have already gained worldwide fame.
The minister also informed the guests about the DigiTec Expo which is being held in Yerevan in parallel with WCIT 2019, and invited them to this exhibition.
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, for his part, said it is very important for them to get to know Armenia and to develop avenues for effective cooperation.
The Bangladeshi official stressed that his country is a very big market where Armenian startups can introduce their ideas, the results of cooperation between the two countries can be very good, and therefore it is very important to today open a “window” for future cooperation.
Minister Hakob Arshakyan added that Armenia is developing its ties and is ready for cooperation.
During the meeting the parties reached an agreement to set up a working group where the field experts from Armenia and Bangladesh will discuss and consider the domains of and opportunities for cooperation.