Kim Kardashian talks about her late father: I definitely want to go to law school (PHOTOS)
YEREVAN. – I definitely want to go to law school (…), and I do believe that my dad influenced on that decision. Renowned American Armenian celebrity Kim Kardashian on Tuesday stated this speaking with reporters in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

“But I know that he would be fine with it either way,” Kardashian also stressed. “He did explain to me years ago how hard it is to get into law. (…) he was the best.”

And asked whether she could launch any products related to Armenia, or invest in the country, Kardashian responded that she would hope so.
