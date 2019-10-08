News
Tuesday
October 08
News
Kim Kardashian speaks about her Armenia-related dream
Kim Kardashian speaks about her Armenia-related dream
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – I’m definitely talking to a few major Armenian investors about hopefully trying to figure out a factory for my shapewear, and trying to figure out what kind of factories that you have that I can manufacture products in here. Renowned American Armenian celebrity Kim Kardashian on Tuesday stated this speaking with reporters in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

She added that achieving success in this regard is very important to her.

“I definitely love working with Armenian businesses, and companies that are based out here,” Kardashian said. “And my dream would be to open up a SKIMS [Solutionwear garments’ brand of her] factory here in Armenia.”
