Kim Kardashian visits Armenian Genocide memorial (PHOTOS)
Kim Kardashian visits Armenian Genocide memorial (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

World-renowned star Kim Kardashian visits Armenian Genocide Memorial with her children and sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

To note, Kim Kardashian West has arrived in Armenia to attend the WCIT 2019 conference. She baptized her children yesterday in Armenian Etchmiadzin. 

By the way, days before arriving in Armenia, Kim had expressed her desire to bring her Skims underwear brand to Armenia.

Kim also said she was inspired yesterday as she drove through the streets of Armenia and now she is thinking about creating a fragrance with Armenian flowers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
