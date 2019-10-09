WCIT 2019 continues in Yerevan (LIVE)

WCIT 2019 IT World Forum continues its work in Yerevan. The most prestigious IT event in the world, which started on October 6, will end today, on Wednesday.
Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a speech at the opening of the forum. World-renowned Kim Kardashian, Alexis Ohanian Sr., the co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital spoke at the panel discussion along with GIPHY CEO Alex Chung and VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk.
The opening of the Congress was marked by a concert at Republic Square on October 6. The WCIT Orchestra, composed of 100 musicians from 15 countries, for the first time performed on stage the music composed by AI in real time. And grammy award winning DJ Armin Van Buuren performed during the concert!
NEWS.am, the official online media partner of WCIT 2019, will provide live coverage of the event as well as exclusive interviews with influential IT leaders around the world. Stay tuned!