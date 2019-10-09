News
News
Serj Tankian on Internet abuse: People having anonymity feel like they have right to say whatever hell they want
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations


People having anonymity feel like they have the right to say whatever the hell they want, said Serj Tankian on Wednesday during the panel session of WCIT 2019 in Yerevan.

“There is a dark side of what is going on in terms of the digital world. Part of which is an isolation that people feel,” he said. “There is also an issue of people felling like they are cornered. People having anonymity feel like they have the right to say whatever the hell they want. If someone came up to you on the street and say ‘Hey, I don’t like what you are wearing,’ it rarely happens.”

According to him, he remembers growing up when his parents bought a set of Encyclopedia for him

“I was so excited because I didn't have to go to the library to obtain information about things for me that was really important. In today's world where every bit of information is available at a second I feel like people aren't really diving into topics. They're not really embodying the knowledge because it's readily available is like fast-food data,” he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
