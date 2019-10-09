Kim Kardashian contributes to growing interest in Armenia, PM Pashinyan says

YEREVAN. – Now we have a growing interest in Armenia internationally; I’m sure that you have your contribution in it. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday noted this during his talk with world-famous American Armenian TV star Kim Kardashian at the government building.
The PM said he was happy to host Kardashian at his office, he was also glad that visiting Armenia is becoming commonplace for her, they appreciate her willingness and activeness to assist Armenia, and this is very important to them.
Pashinyan stated that now they have a growing interest in Armenia internationally, and expressed confidence that Kardashian has contributed to this and she will continue her respective work.
The premier added that he was happy for this opportunity, he knew that Kardashian wanted to discuss some matters, and it is very important for the Armenian government to encourage women to engage in more economic activities.
Kim Kardashian, for her part, said she was very happy about this meeting and saw a great deal of attention being paid to empowering women in the business.
In response, Pashinyan stressed that more than 50 percent of Armenia’s population is women, so it is very important to engage them in the economy and politics, as well as to encourage social activism, and added that the largest number of women were holding senior positions in the incumbent Armenian government.