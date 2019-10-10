Armenia MP: Turkish army is bombing Armenian-populated towns of Syria

Earlier today, I had a phone call with the Consul General of Armenia in Aleppo, Armen Sarkissian. Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Wednesday noted this in a Facebook post.
“As you know Turkish troops launched a military operation in Northern Syria,” Hayrapetyan added. “Provided that the Armenian population in the area is under fire, I got in contact with Consul Armen Sarkissian in order to get informed about the situation on the ground.
“At this point, Turks are bombing the city of Tell Abiad where 16 Armenian families permanently reside. Their evacuation is currently underway. Apart from this, city of Qamishli, with a number of Armenian residents, is also under attack. I asked our Consul to convey my support to the Armenian community, and in general, I pray for Armenians living in Syria and for our fellow Syrian people.”