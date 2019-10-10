Armenia government: We will continue humanitarian mission in Syria

YEREVAN. – Yesterday the Turkish Armed Forces have invaded Syria; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has already issued a corresponding statement. I would like to stress once again that the Republic of Armenia condemns that act of invasion, and we are concerned about the situation because, in our assessment, that act will further deepen the humanitarian crisis in Syria. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at the beginning of Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.
“We call on the international community to launch effective measures to stop that unlawful act and to protect the rights of Syrian citizens, including representatives of national minorities, along Turkey’s border,” Pashinyan added. “In this regard, I would like to stress, as you are aware, that the Republic of Armenia is successfully carrying out a humanitarian mission in Syria, and we will continue carrying out that mission.
“It makes sense that, after the agenda of today’s government session is over, we conduct a discussion and exchange views—in a close-door regimen—on the situation in northern Syria, possible developments, and our [respective] positions.”