News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.68
EUR
523.59
RUB
7.35
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia government: We will continue humanitarian mission in Syria
Armenia government: We will continue humanitarian mission in Syria
Region:Armenia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Yesterday the Turkish Armed Forces have invaded Syria; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has already issued a corresponding statement. I would like to stress once again that the Republic of Armenia condemns that act of invasion, and we are concerned about the situation because, in our assessment, that act will further deepen the humanitarian crisis in Syria. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at the beginning of Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

“We call on the international community to launch effective measures to stop that unlawful act and to protect the rights of Syrian citizens, including representatives of national minorities, along Turkey’s border,” Pashinyan added. “In this regard, I would like to stress, as you are aware, that the Republic of Armenia is successfully carrying out a humanitarian mission in Syria, and we will continue carrying out that mission.

“It makes sense that, after the agenda of today’s government session is over, we conduct a discussion and exchange views—in a close-door regimen—on the situation in northern Syria, possible developments, and our [respective] positions.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Assembly of America supports bipartisan legislation to sanction Turkey on Syrian invasion
“We applaud this important bipartisan legislation proposed by Senators Graham and Van Hollen…
 Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria operates as usual
“Just talked with the head of the humanitarian mission in Syria…
MFA: Armenia condemns military invasion by Turkey in northeast Syria
This military invasion also creates an imminent threat of identity based grave and massive violations of human rights…
 US did not give “green light” to Turkey’s Syria operation, Pompeo says
The Secretary of State dismissed widespread concerns over the resurgence of Islamic State in Syria…
 Turkey, US conduct third ground patrol on planned security zone in Syria
The military of Turkey and the US are conducting a third ground patrol as part of the creation of a security zone east of the Euphrates River in Syria…
 Turkey to create buffer zone in Syria on its own
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday declared that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos