Syria, Lebanon, Iraq nationals can obtain Armenia passports in their countries

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia extended for one year—until December 31, 2019—the period of validity of the provision that enables Lebanese, Syrian, and Iraqi citizens to obtain Armenian citizenship passports at Armenia’s diplomatic missions, or consular offices in their countries.
The respective decision was reached given the ongoing domestic tension in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and the fact that coming to Armenia and getting an Armenian citizenship passport in Armenia is a difficult task for Armenians living in those countries.
Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts added that, considering the Turkish invasion of Syria since Wednesday, it may be necessary to develop a new concept for resolving this matter.