Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegation in Netherlands

During the official visit of the delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Ararat Mirzoyan today had personal talks with President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthony Bruin.
During the meeting, the Armenian parliamentary speaker presented the velvet revolution that took place in Armenia and the developments and reforms agenda following the revolution.
The President of the Senate stated that the government of the Netherlands is charmed by the changes that have taken place in Armenia. The parties exchanged views on advancement of the Armenia-Netherlands agenda.
Later, the delegation led by Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Development Cooperation of the Senate.
The changes taking place in Armenia, human rights protection and migration were discussed, and Armenia’s foreign policy, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the possible support of the Netherlands to the democratic reforms in Armenia were touched upon during the meeting.